DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is moving its Cadillac brand headquarters from New York City back to Michigan, four years after heading to the big city to become more cosmopolitan.
The move to the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, near GM’s giant technical center, will take place in April.
The company says the brand’s workers need to be closer to engineers and designers because Cadillac plans to launch a new vehicle ever six months for the next three years.
The move comes after GM replaced Cadillac’s top executive in April and ousted the brand leader who led the move in 2014.
Most Read Business Stories
- As Seattle home prices dip, outer reaches of metro area are humming along
- Starbucks plans corporate shake-up and layoffs, starting with senior execs
- H-1B spouses’ work ban rule coming within three months, feds say
- NTSB faults Air Canada pilots for last year's near disaster WATCH
- Walmart tells leafy-green suppliers to start using blockchain
The company says all 110 workers at the New York headquarters will be offered jobs in Michigan.