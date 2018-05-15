BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cadence Bank and State Bank Financial Corp. are announcing a merger.
Al.com reports that Cadence Bank’s corporate headquarters will move from Birmingham, Alabama, to Atlanta following the merger.
The combined company will have about 100 branches serving Texas, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.
The deal is expected to be finalized later this year.
Al.com reports that Cadence Bank CEO Sam Tortorici will relocate to Atlanta with the corporate headquarters. Cadence Bancorporation will remain headquartered in Houston.