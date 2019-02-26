LONDON (AP) — A group of traditional taxi drivers in Britain have lost a High Court suit challenging Uber’s operating license in London.

The suit by the United Cabbies Group argued that Judge Emma Arbuthnot’s decision to grant the ride-hailing app a provisional 15-month license was “tainted by actual or apparent bias,” following a media report alleging her husband had a financial connection to Uber.

Arbuthnot says she was unaware of any such links, but said she would not hear any further cases involving Uber.

Judge Ian Burnett says the list of “tenuous connections unearthed” by the cab drivers fell “well short of evidence” needed.

Arbuthnot granted Uber permission to keep operating in London, accepting the firm’s claim that it had changed its aggressive corporate tactics and was a more responsible corporate citizen.