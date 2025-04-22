(Bloomberg) — Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to buy Boeing‘s Jeppesen navigation unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced later this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A final agreement hasn’t been reached and the talks could still end without one, they added.

A representative for Thoma Bravo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Boeing declined to comment.

Jeppesen, which provides interactive flight plans, is profitable and commands a broad customer base from airlines to amateur pilots. The business, which Boeing acquired in 2000 for $1.5 billion in cash, is one of the noncore assets that the plane-maker is seeking to shed to lighten its $58 billion debt load and recover from a series of missteps.

Other private equity firms that were interested in buying Jeppesen for $6 billion to $8 billion included Advent, Blackstone Inc., Carlyle Group Inc., Veritas Capital and Warburg Pincus, Bloomberg News reported in January.

The unit had also attracted interest from companies including Honeywell International Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., RTX Corp. and GE Aerospace, as well as private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Warburg Pincus, Bloomberg News has reported.

Citigroup Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. have offered potential buyers the option to fund an acquisition of Jeppesen through the pair’s nascent private credit partnership, Bloomberg News reported in March.

— With assistance from Kiel Porter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.