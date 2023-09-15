Alicia Allen expected to buy her first house in King County. In the spring, the single mother was approved for a government loan through a state program that would cover her entire down payment.

Born and raised in King County, Allen had hoped to find a place in south King within a 30-minute drive to the hospital in Puyallup where she works as a lab supervisor. She had put aside some money for closing costs but wouldn’t have been able to make an offer without down-payment assistance.

She was looking for a home where her daughters, ages 7 and 13, could each have a room. But then she plugged $475,000, the absolute maximum she figured she could spend on a house, into an online listing search engine. And she found nearly nothing within her budget to buy.

“I had maybe one or two [listings] come up in King County in that range,” she said.

Ultimately, Allen bought a home within her budget, but it wasn’t in King County. She got the keys this past June to a three-bedroom house near Spanaway in Pierce County.

Allen’s story is typical of buyers who need down-payment assistance — and who try house-hunting in King County, housing professionals say. While programs are available for buyers with little or nothing to put down to buy a home, the Seattle area is a tough place to use these programs.

“Things certainly have not improved for the buyer as of yet,” said Rob McAllister, a mortgage broker and owner of West Seattle Mortgage. “We are still in a position where inventories are low. There are just not enough properties that are coming on the market.”

McAllister said an older Gen Z or millennial with little savings, but a stable income, is often a good fit for a conventional loan with a 3% down payment, or a Federal Housing Administration loan with a 3.5% down payment. These programs can be combined with down-payment assistance programs.

Ultralow down-payment loans have gained visibility of late. Zillow has been promoting a 1% loan program, although not available yet in Washington. Rocket Mortgage launched a nationwide 1% mortgage this past spring, dubbed ONE+, which is a conventional 3% down-payment mortgage with income restrictions. These loans include assistance from the companies that pay a portion of the down payment to bring the buyer’s share to just 1%.

State assistance

Down-payment assistance is not new to Seattle, though. The Washington State Housing Finance Commission offers assistance programs that can cover the entire 3% down payment on some conventional loans and government loan programs, such as FHA.

WSHFC offers two loan programs, Home Advantage and House Key Opportunity. Home Advantage is available to buyers with a maximum household income of $180,000, while House Key is designed for lower-income buyers and first-time homebuyers. Most applicants in King County can have no higher than an income of $80,750 annually to qualify for House Key. Homebuyers can get these loans through dozens of approved lenders.

Many of the commission’s down-payment assistance programs offer a low- or zero-interest loan. Most provide $10,000 to $15,000 in down-payment assistance, although the ARCH program that’s available for buyers in East King County offers up to $30,000. A $500,000 home with a 3% down-payment requirement would normally require a $15,000 payment from the borrower.

Despite catering predominantly to buyers who are struggling with putting money down on a home, there are differences between state programs and low down-payment mortgages from lenders like Rocket and Zillow. For example, Rocket’s ONE+ includes down-payment assistance in the form of a grant covering up to 2% on a 3% conventional loan, whereas most of the state’s down-payment assistance programs provide a low- or no-interest loan that are like a second mortgage and can cover the entire down payment.

All of these programs run into the same basic problem in King County, however. There aren’t enough affordable homes to buy.

Use of the state’s programs in King County has been in decline over the past three years. In fiscal year 2023 ending June 30, the programs closed 253 first mortgages in King County. Almost all these contained down-payment assistance. The count is down from 527 and 843 closed loans in fiscal years 2022 and 2021, respectively.

“In my opinion, it all trends back to the lack of inventory for first-time homebuyers,” said Dietrich Schmitz, WSHFC down-payment assistance program administrator. “We can show up with the financing, but if there is not an abundance of inventory out there for people to buy homes, the prices just get to be out of reach.”

If you don’t know which program can help you buy a home, WSHFC offers a questionnaire to get more information.

Market conditions

Homebuyers with little or nothing to put down face other obstacles in Seattle and the Eastside markets. One problem is perception.

“There is no difference to me getting a buyer qualified and closed for a 3% down product than there is with someone putting 50% down,” McAllister said. “Typically, where the problem tends to lie is in perception from the listing agent who is advising the seller.”

Sellers often consider buyers with higher down payments as more qualified, McAllister explained.

Mortgage rates — now hovering around 7% as opposed to 3% a couple of years ago on a 30-year fixed loan — have driven some buyers out of the market. Higher rates increase the buyer’s monthly payment on new loans, at a time when incomes have not necessarily kept pace. Federal rules limit how much debt a borrower can carry at a certain income.

So, some house-hunters now qualify for smaller mortgages than when rates were lower. Yet, Seattle-area home prices have not come down much, if at all. In August, a median single-family home in King County sold for $906,250, up less than 1% from a year ago. Median homes sold for about $730,600 in Snohomish County, down 3% from a year ago; nearly $550,000 in Pierce County, down 1%; and nearly $565,000 in Kitsap County, up 3%. Median means half of the homes sold for more and half for less.

Conditions for Seattle-area buyers have improved in one respect: The bidding wars that were common during the pandemic-fueled housing market have cooled down. Seattle and Eastside properties a year ago routinely sold for thousands over the list price, and this put buyers with low down payments at a big disadvantage. Cash buyers, often investors looking to convert homes into rentals, had the flexibility to increase their bids.

“It is not happening as much,” said Kerwin Lyon, a branch manager with Guild Mortgage in North Seattle, who assisted Allen in obtaining the FHA loan for the home in Pierce County. “There aren’t 30 offers on the table but sometimes four, five, for example, or sometimes two or one. It has gone down a bit.”

Even in more affordable Pierce County, Allen said she faced competition on her bid in the spring. She wrote a letter to the seller explaining why she and her daughters loved the house.

“I was told that they narrowed it down to two people and, with my letter, they chose my offer,” she said. “It’s been unreal. Some people have buyer’s remorse, but it has been really liberating to have our own space.”

To spur more interest among Eastside homebuyers, Schmitz said his office is exploring increasing the assistance in the ARCH program to $60,000, which would be available in Bellevue, Issaquah and other places. The state tested a $60,000 assistance benefit in a newly created program this year in Clark County. Schmitz said $1.3 million in available funds for the program were exhausted within two weeks.

“There is just a disconnect between incomes and housing prices,” Schmitz said. “If you raise up the amount of assistance it really makes a difference, something that gets past the 10% down mark. People want to be homebuyers. They want to own their homes, but that is the level of assistance it takes.”

Buyers who put little or nothing down have some additional risks, however.

Low down-payment loans have a higher default risk when combined with other risk factors, like a low credit score, and if borrowers are paying a high percentage of their income to cover debts, according to the American Enterprise Institute. King County has fewer loans at risk for default on the books than the national average, but Pierce County has more, according to AEI modeling.

Low down-payment buyers are also at the greatest risk of going “underwater” on their mortgage if the market turns, meaning home values drop and fall below what the owner owes on the mortgage. Buyers in that situation typically need to ride out a housing downturn before selling the home.

Is it safer to rent instead? It depends.

King County renters who wait to buy while saving for a down payment also face the risk of chasing higher home prices.

“If you don’t get in, you are always going to rent, and rents are continuing to go up,” said Loretta Cael, the statewide director of homeownership for Parkview Services, which offers low down-payment assistance, education classes and counseling for homebuyers. “At least if you own, you are paying yourself. “

She said it is important for a buyer to seek advice from an independent adviser without a financial stake in the deal, like a housing counselor certified by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She also advises homebuyers to be patient and not get easily discouraged.

“Let’s make this a financial decision instead of an emotional decision,” Cael said. “Normally what people will do is drive around, find a house and call the Realtor. They haven’t been to a bank. They don’t know their credit score, but they found a house. You see, that’s the wrong order to do things.”