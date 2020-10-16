(Bloomberg) — It has a “great location” and is packed with potential for property buyers. It’s also an air traffic control tower known locally as Arnold.

The old tower at Wellington Airport, built in 1957 and operating until 2018, was put on sale this week. Aside from the “phenomenal views” from its top floor, features include a cramped floor plan, narrow stair access to all four levels, one toilet and a lack of natural light in many areas, New Zealand’s air navigation service provider Airways said in a statement.

The tower needs earthquake strengthening and asbestos removal. But it does have its own letterbox and residential address.

“We will have some mixed feelings about seeing it go,” Airways Chief Financial Officer James Young said. “While we know it’s most likely that the property will be bought by a developer and cleared to build new homes, it’s nice to imagine the old tower being given a new life through some creative grand design.”

The land where the tower sits has been rezoned to allow it to be used for residential development. Wellington’s Tommy’s Real Estate is in charge of the sale, and the commission will go charity.

