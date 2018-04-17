McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Business software firm Appian is keeping its corporate headquarters in northern Virginia with a plan to add 600 new jobs.

The company and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Appian will stay in Fairfax County but move its headquarters from Reston to Tysons Corner.

The company says it will invest $28 million in the expansion, which retains 600 jobs and is expected to add 600 more jobs over the next five years.

Northam approved a $4 million grant to keep the company in Virginia.

The new headquarters will be in a building formerly owned by USA Today publisher Gannett Co.