Nationwide, the rate of new business formations — as indicated by new applications for tax IDs — has shot well past its levels of last year, after dipping below during the height of the lockdowns.

Not quite so much in Washington state, where before the pandemic, business formation was running strongly ahead of last year’s rate. Here, the pace has topped the 2019 rate, but by less than one-third.

The Census Bureau considers tax IDs a good proxy for new businesses being launched, because the proprietor will need one to file tax returns.