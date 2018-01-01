MBA programs around the country are hastily reshaping their curricula with case studies ripped straight from the headlines as topics like sexual harassment and social justice dominate the national conversation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tim Vogus, a professor at Vanderbilt University’s business school, was stoking the debate in his classroom one day this fall, asking first-year MBA students about one of the most successful, and controversial, companies of the day. On the syllabus was Uber, a case study in both sensational business success and rampant corporate misbehavior.

“A toxic culture might be obvious when you think about Uber,” Vogus said. “But I’m an old person. What is this whole ‘bro’ thing?”

There were some awkward chuckles, and then hands started popping up. “It’s carrying fraternity culture with you into adult life,” said one student, Nick Glennon. Another student, Jonathon Brangan, said, “It’s arrogance mixed with the feeling of invincibility.”

“You basically have these 20-year-olds who are in charge of these companies that are worth billions of dollars,” said Monroe Stadler, 26. “And they fly too close to the sun.”

An MBA education is no longer just about finance, marketing, accounting and economics. As topics like sexual harassment dominate the national conversation and chief executives weigh in on the ethical and social issues of the day, business schools around the country are hastily reshaping their curricula with case studies ripped straight from the headlines.

At Vanderbilt, there are classes on Uber and “bro” culture. At Stanford, students are studying sexual harassment in the workplace. And at Harvard, the debate encompasses sexism and free speech.

“There’s a turning point in what’s expected from business leaders,” said Leanne Meyer, co-director of a new leadership department at the Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business. “Up until now, business leaders were largely responsible for delivering products. Now, shareholders are looking to corporate leaders to make statements on what would traditionally have been social justice or moral issues.”

Several factors are contributing to these revised syllabuses. Bad behavior by big companies has thrust ethics back into the news, from Wells Fargo’s creation of fake accounts to sexual harassment at Fox News to the litany of improprieties at Uber. Some millennials are prioritizing social and environmental responsibility.

And a new generation of chief executives is speaking out about moral and political issues in the Trump era. Just months ago, prominent corporate executives came together to dissolve two business councils consulting with President Donald Trump after he blamed “many sides” for an outburst of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Something has changed,” said Ed Soule, a professor at the Georgetown McDonough School of Business. “I would be kidding you if I told you there wasn’t a different vibe in the classroom.”

This fall, Soule assigned coursework covering sexual harassment at Uber, how companies like Amazon respond when attacked by Trump and the social-justice protests by NFL players.

During one class, students debated whether players should have been more deferential to the wishes of team owners and the league, or whether the league should have supported players more vocally. The conversation grew tense when the topic turned to respect for the national anthem, and Trump’s forceful response to players who continued to kneel as it was played.

“Ethics and values have taken on more significance,” Soule said. “It has to do with all of the things going on in this administration, often things that challenge our understanding of ethics and leadership.”

Professors are reacting to the news, but they are also responding to calls from students for classes that deal with ethics. In recent years, students have said ethical issues, not finances, are a business’ most important responsibility, according to a survey of business-school students worldwide conducted by a U.N. group and Macquarie University in Australia.

“There’s a growing body of MBAs who are really passionate about this,” said LaToya Marc, who graduated from Harvard Business School last spring and now works in sales and operations at Comcast. “It may not affect your bottom line directly, but it needs to be affecting how you make decisions.”

Students also realize that as leaders of increasingly diverse workforces, they will need to understand their employees’ perspectives on national debates, and how corporate decisions affect them.

“It is a shift, absolutely, mostly because all of our companies are just starting to look a lot different,” Marc said.

One way that some business schools are responding is by drawing on the social sciences, like behavioral economics and psychology. The Stanford Graduate School of Business ethics class — taught by two political scientists, one an expert in behavior and the other in game theory — sounds more like a course in human nature than in finance.

A new topic this year is sexual harassment, and how to create a workplace culture in which people feel comfortable reporting it. The Stanford students studied psychological research showing that people are more willing to challenge authority if at least one other person joins them, and discussed ways to encourage such reporting.

Next year, Fern Mandelbaum, a venture capitalist, will teach a new class to Stanford MBA candidates called Equity by Design: Building Diverse and Inclusive Organizations.

“It’s not just how the CEO of Uber was treating women,” Mandelbaum said. “The bias is throughout the system.”

Gender is an issue that students are particularly interested in, according to the Forté Foundation, which works with business schools to help more women advance into leadership roles.

As previously taboo subjects enter the classroom debate, students and professors are still adjusting.

“It can get pretty controversial,” said Aaron Chatterji, an associate professor at the Duke University Fuqua School of Business who is starting a class about activism among chief executives. “I’ve never taught a class where I’ve had students talking about gay rights or drug addiction.”