Business groups and leaders of large corporations condemned the violence at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., that disrupted efforts to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Hours after supporters of President Donald Trump forced lawmakers from the floor of the Senate and House of Representatives, the Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs from some of the nation’s largest companies, called on the president and other officials to “put an end to the chaos and facilitate the peaceful transition of power.”

“The chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election,” the organization posted on Twitter.

The National Association of Manufacturers, one of the country’s largest lobbying groups, suggested that Vice President Mike Pence should consider invoking a provision of the 25th Amendment that allows members of the president’s Cabinet to temporarily remove him from power.

“Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit,” the association said. “Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.”

The group said Trump had incited the violence and called the actions of protesters “sedition” that “should be treated as such.”

Other business leaders spoke out individually. “I strongly condemn the violence in our nation’s capital,” Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transition of power,” he said. “Now is the time to come together to strengthen our exceptional union.”

Dimon did not address Trump by name. It was the second time in recent months that he had weighed in on the nation’s political developments. On Nov. 7, when Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, Dimon said that the election’s result had to be respected and that a peaceful transition of power needed to occur.

Similarly, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, condemned “in the strongest possible terms the violence at our Capitol today.”

“The peaceful transfer of power is the foundation of our democracy,” Fink said in a statement. “We are who we are as a nation because of our democratic institutions and process.”

Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf urged “an immediate end to this violence. We must embark on the peaceful transition of power to President-elect Biden, a hallmark of our republic,” he said in a statement.

Tom Donohue, CEO of the powerful U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday afternoon that Congress should “gather again this evening to conclude their Constitutional responsibility to accept the report of the Electoral College.”

Information from Bloomberg News is included in this report.