WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the United States’ economic outlook because the report has an embargo of 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9. AP will resend the story when the embargo has lifted.
STORY REMOVED: AP-NABE Economic Outlook
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.