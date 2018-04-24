BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Siemens says it will be closing its Burlington plant in southeast Iowa by the end of the year.

The Hawk Eye reports that the closing was announced Monday will cost about 125 people their jobs. The entire facility will be closed, including the operations of Dresser-Rand. The steam turbine manufacturer has operated in Burlington for nearly 150 years.

Siemens blamed the closing on the need to reduce costs in the face of “competitive pressures in the energy market.”

Siemens’ wind turbine plant in Fort Madison will not be affected by cuts in Burlington.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com