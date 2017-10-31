LONDON (AP) — Burberry’s chief creative officer and president will be leaving the company by the end of 2018.
The luxury retailer said Tuesday that Christopher Bailey has decided it was time to “pursue new creative projects.”
Bailey had once served as both chief executive and chief creative officer — a unique dual role in the industry. He had championed the use of the digital marketplace, embracing the new medium with innovations like allowing shoppers to immediately buy online what they see on the catwalk during a fashion show.
But the luxury retailer had struggled in recent years to reinvigorate sales in key markets in Asia.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
Bailey says that despite his departure he remains “fully committed to the future success of this magnificent brand and to ensuring a smooth transition.”