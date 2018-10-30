Corporate stock buybacks are expected to increase as companies take advantage of stocks’ sharp drop — and that might put a floor on the market’s declines.

The earnings-related blackout in corporate stock buybacks is fast ending, and one group of buyers is lining up for shares that are a lot cheaper now than they were before.

IBM said Tuesday it will buy back up to $4 billion in shares, taking advantage of the 22 percent rout in its stock since the end of the third quarter.

IBM is among the buyers that have been absent as the S&P 500 Index hurtles toward its worst month of the bull market. To comply with regulations, companies refrain from discretionary stock buybacks for about five weeks before reporting earnings through the 48 hours that follow.

As more companies report their earnings, Wall Street strategists have cited the return of buybacks as one reason to buy the dip in the stock market. Stocks have erased more than $3 trillion in value since the S&P 500’s peak in September amid concern over a trade war with China and peaking profit growth.

“Buyback activity is expected to increase significantly going forward,” JPMorgan Chase strategist Marko Kolanovic, wrote in a note to clients, estimating repurchases would run at an annualized pace of $200 billion to year-end.

The comeback of discretionary share repurchases is likely to allow companies to set a floor to a market where nothing has been able to stop the bleeding. Earnings season was supposed to be a catalyst but has gone largely unnoticed by traders. Persistent declines have pushed the S&P 500 through previous support levels. Signs the economy is booming are being viewed as signs it is peaking.

As the decline drove the S&P 500’s price-earnings ratio toward 15, the lowest level since early 2016, companies may be more motivated to buy back their own stock.

About $110 billion of planned buybacks will be freed up this week, more than twice last week’s $50 billion, and that total will rise to $145 billion next week, Deutsche Bank estimated. While it’s unlikely all the money will be spent at once, the data point to potentially improving market liquidity.

Along with dividend payments that shareholders tend to reinvest in stocks, actual demand from corporate America will surge to $48 billion a week by mid-November, up from $10 billion currently, UBS Group estimated.

Buybacks have gained traction in recent years, with corporate appetite dwarfing all other investors as the biggest source of demand for U.S. stocks. Companies have announced $870 billion of share repurchases this year through last Friday, up almost 70 percent from a year earlier, data compiled by Birinyi Associates showed.

“The resumption of discretionary buybacks should provide a tailwind,” David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note late Friday.