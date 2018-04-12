OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett’s company plans to vote against USG Corp.’s four board nominees in another signal that Berkshire Hathaway may support Knauf’s $5.9 billion bid to buy USG.
Buffett’s assistant Debbie Bosanek said Thursday that Berkshire will vote against the directors nominated by USG.
Berkshire owns 31 percent of USG’s stock and is the biggest shareholder in the Chicago construction materials company.
Last month, USG rejected Knauf’s bid for the company because it said the $42 a share it offered was inadequate.
Most Read Business Stories
- As new apartments flood the market, Seattle area sees smallest spring rent hikes in a decade
- ‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave
- Grocers seek new recipe for success with meal kits, challenging online purveyors VIEW
- Michigan governor: Vessel damaged underwater oil pipelines
- More organic than thou? Rebel farmers create new food label
But Berkshire said at the time it would be willing to sell its 43 million shares to Knauf at that price if the German company could reach a deal to buy the entire company.