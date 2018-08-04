Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Saturday reported a $12 billion second-quarter profit.
Warren Buffett’s conglomerate reported a profit of $4.87 per Class B share. A year ago, Berkshire reported $4.3 billion in net income, or $1.73 per Class B share.
Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely.
By that measure, Berkshire reported operating earnings of $6.9 billion, or about $2.79 per Class B share. That’s up from $4.1 billion, or about $1.67 per B share, a year ago.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing's 737 ramp-up shows signs of strain as unfinished planes pile up in Renton
- Housing troubles are freezing millions out of ownership far beyond Seattle | Jon Talton
- ‘Crops go unharvested and animals go uncared for.’ Concerns about Washington farmworker shortage grow.
- Vancouver, B.C., suffers its worst July for home sales since 2000
- Sorry, Apple: These are the five best laptops for travelers | Tech Review
Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected operating earnings of $2.27.
Berkshire’s revenue increased to $62.2 billion in the quarter from last year’s $57.3 billion.
Berkshire’s insurance unit, which includes Geico and several large reinsurance firms, reported a $943 million underwriting profit, compared to a $22 million loss a year ago.
BNSF railroad added $1.3 billion to Berkshire’s profit, up from $958million last year.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies, including railroad, clothing, furniture and jewelry firms. Its insurance and utility businesses typically account for more than half of the company’s net income. The company also has major investments in such companies as American Express, IBM and Wells Fargo & Co.