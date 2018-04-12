BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo, New York, is inviting tourists to eat their way through a new “wing trail” featuring a dozen chicken wing hot spots.

Tourism officials unveiled the Buffalo Wing Trail on Thursday at the Anchor Bar, where the Buffalo wing took flight in 1964.

While just about every restaurant in the city has wings on the menu, the restaurants chosen for the trail each put a unique spin on how they cook, season and serve the appetizer. Visit Buffalo Niagara says it polled its 86,000 Facebook followers, looked at online reviews and consulted with National Buffalo Wing Festival founder Drew Cerza before settling on the final list.

Visit Buffalo Niagara President Patrick Kaler says that with the success of food and beverage trails across the country, launching a wing trail in Buffalo was a no-brainer.