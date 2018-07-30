LEWISBUG, Pa. (AP) — Bucknell University has removed references on its website to alumnus and CBS chief executive Les Moonves amid sexual harassment allegations against him.
The New Yorker magazine published the allegations from several women Friday.
PennLive.com reports Bucknell President John Bravman said in a letter to the university community that the school “will not stand for sexual misconduct — on campus or beyond.”
According to the school’s website, Moonves, a 1971 graduate, gave the school’s commencement address in 2016.
Most Read Business Stories
- Modest income is stressful for Seattleite | Money Makeover
- Nation's housing market may be headed for biggest slowdown in years
- Developer of Seattle's Showbox site says it intends to nominate the music hall for landmark status
- Why your Office 365 apps may be running ‘so darn slow’ | Q&A with Patrick Marshall
- Windermere wins $1.5M award in lawsuit brought by former brokers
Links to stories on the speech and other news mentioning Moonves appeared on the website Monday morning, but the stories had been removed.
Moonves has acknowledged he may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances years ago, but that he never misused his position to hinder anyone’s career.
___
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com