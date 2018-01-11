PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University is moving to block the proposed takeover of the Care New England Health System by Boston-based Partners HealthCare.

The university’s president, Christina Paxson, outlined an alternative proposal in a letter on Thursday. She said Brown would join with Prospect Medical Holdings to begin merger discussions with Care New England.

Paxson wrote that allowing the acquisition by Partners to proceed “would be wrong for Rhode Island and for Brown.” She warned it could cause hardship for many Rhode Island patients by forcing them to travel to Massachusetts for some specialty treatments.

Paxson said the Brown-Prospect alternative would create an “integrated academic health system.”

In a statement, Care New England said while it appreciated Brown’s interest, it planned to continue holding exclusive discussions with Partners.