NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway grosses have hit another record high this season by pulling in $1.7 billion, fueled by fervent demand to see such draws as Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler and a grown-up Harry Potter.

Data from the Broadway League, the national trade association for the industry, shows box office receipts were up 17.1 percent over last season.

Another good note in the financial windfall was that attendance was up, coming in a 13.79 million, an increase of 3.9 percent. That indicates some broadening of ticket-buyers, but mostly just higher prices pushing the yearly box-office records.

Broadway had a cluster of new powerhouse earners this season, including Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls,” the British import “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and Springsteen. They added to megahits such as “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”