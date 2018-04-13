NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $7.51 to $246.94

The technology company announced a $12 billion stock buyback program.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 53 cents to $18.16

Energy companies benefited from an increase in oil prices.

PNC Financial Services Inc., down $6.28 to $145.46

The regional bank reported results that fell shy of analysts’ forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.81 to $50.89

The bank said its results may have to be revised following an offer by regulators to settle investigations at a cost of $1 billion.

Qualcomm Inc., up 53 cents to $55.73

The company’s former chairman is reportedly trying to line up investors in a bid to take Qualcomm private.

Alaska Air Group Inc., up $3.68 to $63.95

The airline reported a 6.5 percent increase in traffic for March.

Zillow Group Inc., down $3.93 to $49.84

The company said it would expand its Instant Offers program to Phoenix and will buy and sell homes directly.

Coca-Cola Inc., up 48 cents to $44.51

Makers of consumer products did better than the rest of the market.