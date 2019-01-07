LONDON (AP) — Britain is testing how its motorway and ferry system would handle a no-deal Brexit by sending a stream of trucks from a regional airport to the port of Dover.
The tests began Monday morning and are intended to gauge how severe the disruption would be if Britain leaves the European Union on March 29 without an agreed upon withdrawal deal.
It is expected that an abrupt departure without a deal would lead to the introduction of tariff and customs barriers that would slow fast-moving ferry and rail traffic that links Britain to continental Europe.
There are concerns that major traffic jams leading into and out of the ferry ports of Dover could greatly hamper trade.
Parliament is expected to vote on a withdrawal plan next week.