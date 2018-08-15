COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says it would be “a huge strategic mistake” if no deal is struck before Britain leaves the European Union in March as Brexit talks have stalled.

Hunt says “we do not think that it would be in the interest of any European country whether inside or outside the EU.”

He added Wednesday that “a growing number of countries (…) are keen for a pragmatic outcome.”

Talks are stuck amid feuding about how close an economic relationship Britain should seek with the bloc after Brexit, and there is a growing fear that no deal will be reached.

Hunt also met with his with his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, in Riga on a three-day tour to European capitals to discuss Britain’s withdrawal.