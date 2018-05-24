MOHALL, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says nearly all of a brine and oil spill in the northwestern part of the state has been recovered.

The agency was notified about a release Tuesday at the Rice-Ashiem central tank battery about 8 miles (13 kilometers) east of Mohall.

31 Operating reported that 14,700 gallons of brine and 420 gallons of oil were released after an electronic alarm failed but contained within the diking on site. Officials say all but 42 gallons of oil had been recovered at the time the spill was reported.

A state inspector has been at the location and will monitor additional cleanup.