The Associated Press

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of a worker’s injuries at a Massachusetts brewing company.

Fire officials say a man suffered serious burns at Trillium Brewing Company in Canton shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old male was transported by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Authorities say he is in serious but stable condition.

Trillium Brewing Company released a statement on Facebook on Wednesday saying the man was a friend and contractor of the company, and was working on equipment when he was injured.

Canton fire officials say there was no fire, and it is unclear how the victim received his burns.

The Canton brewery is the second facility for the Boston-based company, and features a taproom.

OSHA has up to six months to investigate.

