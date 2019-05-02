WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health authorities will allow a type of breast implant linked to a rare form of cancer to stay on the market.

But the Food and Drug Administration said women should receive more information about potential risks when considering the implants.

Thursday’s announcement follows a March public meeting where dozens of women called for bolder steps on breast implant safety.

Regulators said it is too soon to ban one type of textured implant recently linked to a rare form of lymphoma. They noted that these kinds of implants account for less than 10% of the U.S. market.

The FDA is weighing new warnings and checklists for patients on potential complications and illnesses associated with the implants.