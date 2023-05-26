Usually I comment how U.S.-China trade tensions affect Washington, which rightly styles itself as the nation’s most trade-dependent and vulnerable state. But recently the dragon’s fire flickered over the border.

Earlier this month, Beijing ordered “operators of critical information infrastructure” to stop purchasing semiconductors from Micron Technology. Now the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, Micron began in the classic Silicon Valley way, four people designing a breakthrough semiconductor in the basement of a dentist’s office.

Only this dentist’s office was in Boise, Idaho, where Micron’s headquarters remains. This past year it was Idaho’s second-largest company on the Fortune 500, after Albertsons. The state has only three on the list.

Coming around the time of the recent Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, the swipe at Micron was filled with symbolism and substance.

The gathering of the leaders of the world’s richest democracies agreed, in the words of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, that China presented “the greatest challenge of our age” to global security and prosperity. That the People’s Republic is “increasingly authoritarian at home and abroad.”

The G-7’s message especially focused on what leaders called “economic coercion” coming from Beijing.

Enter the concept of economic decoupling: severing the close links between the West and China.

Exit the partnership that gave us inexpensive iPhones and other electronic playthings, while providing food from American farmers for the world’s most populous nation. The 10,000-mile supply chain through the decades brought huge corporate profits, a flow of more than $700 billion in trade between the two countries and contributed substantially to low inflation.

“Chimerica” was a boon for Washington state, where China became our largest destination for merchandise exports and Boeing’s most important overseas customer. This represented more than $14 billion in 2022, according to the federal Commerce Department.

Enter “re-shoring” of manufacturing — even if in reality it’s often to Mexico, Taiwan and Vietnam — maintaining the tariffs begun under President Donald Trump, and new ones from President Joe Biden, including a ban on exporting chips and chip technology to China. This latter move alone can help explain Beijing’s move against Micron.

The concept gained momentum with the United States seeing how dependent it was on China for N95 masks and other medical supplies during the onset of the pandemic.

It’s a two-way street. Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2022 announced a policy to seek independence from the West.

The Financial Times reported that, “Under Xi … China is seeking to become a state-led and self-sufficient techno-superpower that will no longer rely so much on the west.”

One example is creating a state-owned company to build airliners. The Comac C919 is meant to compete against Boeing’s 737. In the larger picture, Xi’s China is driven by increasing nationalism and paranoia.

Even so, U.S.-China trade hit an all-time high this past year. According to WiserTrade, an analytics firm, Washington saw $15.7 billion in total merchandise exports through the first quarter of this year, slightly higher than the same period in 2022. The $3.7 billion to China represented an increase of 4%. Aircraft and parts rose 185% as the 737 MAX was cleared to resume service.

More than $16.7 billion in imports came through Washington ports, mostly the Northwest Seaport Alliance of Seattle and Tacoma, back to 2018 levels. China is the second largest importer, after Canada.

So, decoupling is a slo-mo thing, except in investment which is moving quickly. Warren Buffett recently said he was shifting his investments from China to Japan.

But decoupling also brings significant risks.

J. Stewart Black and Allen Morrison wrote in the June 2021 Harvard Business Review: “Most business executives don’t want to decouple, and it’s easy to understand why. As one told us, ‘We spent 13 years getting into China. It’s impossible for us to just pull out.’ That view is common: No executives we’ve met want to see the time, effort, and investment they’ve put into developing a presence in China go to waste.”

Two local examples: Microsoft has had a presence in China since 1992. Starbucks has been there since 1999, operating more than 6,000 stores in 230 Chinese cities.

No wonder the G-7, the European Union and even the Biden administration now use the term “de-risking,” rather than decoupling.

“I believe it is neither viable — nor in Europe’s interest — to decouple from China,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times. “Our relations are not black or white — and our response cannot be either. This is why we need to focus on de-risk — not decouple.”

But does this word, implying more surgical and discriminate measures, make a difference in relations between Beijing and the West?

The Chinese state-run Global Times editorialized in April, “There is a sense that ‘de-risking’ might be ‘decoupling’ in disguise. ‘De-risking’ or ‘decoupling,’ Washington’s strategic ambition has been consistent: to satisfy its self-interest of security in the strategic competition with China and its unhealthy obsession with maintaining its dominant position in the world.”

Selfishly, Washington state benefits from the status quo.

But China has unhealthy obsessions of its own: increasing authoritarianism; meddling in overseas affairs, from assisting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to allegations of interfering in Canadian elections; clamping down on Hong Kong; building up its nuclear arsenal; and eyeing a takeover of Taiwan.

All this may make a break inevitable, whatever the word.