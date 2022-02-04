The personal information of tens of thousands of licensed professionals may have been exposed in a breach of a Washington state Department of Licensing database, agency officials said Friday.

The agency, which licenses around 40 categories of businesses and professionals — everything from auctioneers and private detectives to tattoo artists and real estate agents — announced it had temporarily shut down its online licensing system, known as POLARIS, after learning last month of “suspicious activity involving professional and occupational license data,” according to a statement on the agency’s website.

Although data stored on POLARIS “may include Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver license numbers and other personally identifying information,” the agency doesn’t yet know whether such data was actually accessed or how many individuals may have been affected, agency spokesperson Christine Anthony said in a statement Friday.

There was “no indication” that other agency data had been affected, “such as driver and vehicle licensing information,” and that all other department of licensing systems were operating normally, agency officials said.

Anthony said the agency has been working with the state Office of Cybersecurity “to fully understand the extent of the incident and take all other appropriate action.”

“We will release more information when we know more,” Anthony said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.