SAO PAULO (AP) — The giant Brazilian construction company at the center of Latin America’s largest corruption scandal has signed a $174 million contract with the power utility company Furnas, which is a subsidiary of Brazil’s electricity holding company, Eletrobras.
Odebrecht’s contract was signed March 19 after a bidding process and disclosed Monday in the government’s official gazette.
It is one of the few contracts that the company has gotten since the onset of the sprawling “Car Wash” investigation in 2014 that has ensnared many of Brazil’s business and political elite on corruption charges.
The contract is aimed at boosting the capacity of Rio de Janeiro’s Santa Cruz thermoelectric plant from 350 megawatts to 507 megawatts.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home market heats up yet again, leading the country for 17th straight month
- New Seattle-Dublin route is part of ambitious U.S. expansion by Aer Lingus
- Bellevue software maker Smartsheet to go public, files for $100 million IPO
- No rescue by Congress for $75M fishing boat in Anacortes that can’t fish in U.S. waters
- White House probing huge loans to Kushner's family firm