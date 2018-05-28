RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of Brazilian truckers are continuing a strike over fuel prices that has led to shortages and disruptions across Latin America’s largest nation.
With the strike in its eighth day, thousands of schools remain shuttered, many flights have been canceled and many supermarket shelves are empty.
President Michel Temer said late Sunday that the government will subsidize a 10 percent cut in the price of diesel for 60 days. He also said tolls would be reduced and minimum freight weights would be implemented, both key demands.
Congress is expected to debate several measures on Monday.
While there are some reports of trucker roadblocks being cleared, the majority are being maintained and truckers have not returned to work in masse.