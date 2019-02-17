SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian mining giant Vale says it has evacuated nearly 200 people after inspectors reported signs that a nearby dam holding mining waste could collapse.
Saturday night’s evacuation comes three weeks after the collapse of another mining dam run by Vale caused the death of at least 166 people and left at least 147 missing.
Vale said in a statement that the new evacuation was ordered for safety reasons in the region of Macacos, some 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais state.
The company says it’s unclear when the evacuees will be allowed to return home.
