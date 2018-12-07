RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian federal court has at least temporarily blocked a $4.75 billion joint venture between Boeing and Embraer until the incoming government takes office.

The two aerospace companies announced their intentions in July to create a merger to run Embraer’s commercial aviation business. The deal would result in Boeing holding 80 percent of the resulting company and Embraer the remaining 20 percent.

The left-leaning Workers’ Party said Friday that Judge Victorio Giuzio Neto ruled this week to block the merger following a petition by of the party’s congressmen. The lawmakers contend the deal will cost Brazil jobs and expertise.

Boeing declined to comment. Embraer sent a statement to The Associated Press saying it will appeal.

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro takes power Jan. 1.