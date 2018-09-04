LOS ANGELES (AP) — The glitzy romance “Crazy Rich Asians” topped the North American box office over Labor Day weekend, its third consecutive weekend in the No. 1 spot.

The Warner Bros. film added $28.6 million over the four-day weekend, bringing its domestic grosses to $117.3 million.

The shark thriller “The Meg” landed in second place in its fourth weekend, with $13.8 million, while “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” slid into third place with an additional $9.3 million, bumping it past the $200 million mark in its sixth weekend in theaters.

Newcomer “Operation Finale” debuted in fourth place with $7.8 million, while “Searching,” which expanded to 1,207 locations, snagged fifth place with $7.6 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:

1. “Crazy Rich Asians,” Warner Bros., $28,576,222, 3,865 locations, $7,394 average, $117,303,610, 3 Weeks.

2. “The Meg,” Warner Bros., $13,816,467, 3,761 locations, $3,674 average, $123,802,883, 4 Weeks.

3. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” Paramount, $9,315,171, 2,639 locations, $3,530 average, $206,661,700, 6 Weeks.

4. “Operation Finale,” MGM, $7,874,583, 1,818 locations, $4,331 average, $9,601,678, 1 Week.

5. “Searching,” Sony, $7,615,035, 1,207 locations, $6,309 average, $8,123,515, 2 Weeks.

6. “Disney’s Christopher Robin,” Disney, $7,200,627, 2,925 locations, $2,462 average, $87,609,495, 5 Weeks.

7. “Alpha,” Sony, $6,041,852, 2,881 locations, $2,097 average, $28,964,072, 3 Weeks.

8. “BlacKkKlansman,” Focus Features, $5,649,155, 1,766 locations, $3,199 average, $39,841,980, 4 Weeks.

9. “The Happytime Murders,” STX Entertainment, $5,393,676, 3,256 locations, $1,657 average, $18,009,370, 2 Weeks.

10. “Mile 22,” STX Entertainment, $4,813,948, 2,950 locations, $1,632 average, $33,000,282, 3 Weeks.

11. “Incredibles 2,” Disney, $4,718,468, 2,890 locations, $1,633 average, $602,579,381, 12 Weeks.

12. “Kin,” Lionsgate, $3,867,703, 2,141 locations, $1,806 average, $3,867,703, 1 Week.

13. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” Sony, $2,943,417, 1,421 locations, $2,071 average, $162,844,423, 8 Weeks.

14. “Ya Veremos,” Lionsgate, $2,259,362, 369 locations, $6,123 average, $2,259,362, 1 Week.

15. “Slender Man,” Sony, $2,200,786, 1,534 locations, $1,435 average, $28,560,595, 4 Weeks.

16. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Universal, $1,925,330, 1,556 locations, $1,237 average, $415,210,470, 11 Weeks.

17. “A.X.L.,” Open Road, $1,889,688, 1,710 locations, $1,105 average, $5,674,623, 2 Weeks.

18. “The Equalizer 2,” Sony, $1,846,665, 1,476 locations, $1,251 average, $100,748,027, 7 Weeks.

19. “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Disney, $1,817,399, 830 locations, $2,190 average, $213,977,857, 9 Weeks.

20. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” Universal, $1,672,650, 1,010 locations, $1,656 average, $118,120,770, 7 Weeks.

—

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.