WASHINGTON — Shane Cusick started his small business, Pello, in 2014 with the goal of making lightweight bikes for children. His experience over the past year is a case study in how a trade war can disrupt a fledgling enterprise.

Pello, in Richmond, Virginia, has met with early success, selling 400 to 500 bright orange two-wheelers a year. The company designs its bikes in the United States but imports them from China because domestic factories are not equipped to churn out tiny bike frames en masse.

“I love American-made products,” Cusick said. “There’s no other choice. It has to be done over there.”

But President Donald Trump’s trade war with China has started to change the equation. Pello paid 10% in extra tariffs on its last batch of imports, a byproduct of Trump’s decision to impose a tax on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The president has now increased that to 25%, and Pello expects its next shipment will be hit with that heftier tariff.

Cusick and his business partner have so far been reluctant to charge more for their bikes, which cost $200 to $600, over worries that customers would opt for cheaper products. But the latest step-up in import taxes, combined with the prospect of an endless trade war, may leave Pello no choice. The factory that produces the bikes in China has razor-thin margins, so it cannot offer much of a discount.

Trump says his tariffs will hurt Chinese companies more than American firms, and he insists that they will either force Beijing to change its “unfair” trade practices or prompt companies to shift production away from China. But as the president considers imposing tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, companies like Pello highlight the toll Trump’s trade fight could have on small, young businesses that are reliant on China and unable to rapidly shift production to other, often more expensive, nations.

Smaller importers may have access to less cash than bigger, more established competitors, so short-term shocks can be crippling. They have less bargaining power with their suppliers, and given their slim staffing, it can be harder for them to do the legwork needed to reorient their supply chains on a dime.

“The problem with small firms is that the employees wear many hats,” said William C. Dunkelberg, the chief economist at the National Federation of Independent Business. “It’s going to be more difficult for the little guys to find alternative suppliers.”

The trade war is already costing the economy as a whole. Federal Reserve Bank of New York research estimates that Trump’s initial rounds of tariffs — the ones that went into effect last year — cost $414 per American household, between added tax burden and lost efficiency. That will jump to $831 per household with Trump’s most recent tariff hike, the analysis said.

Much of the hit is coming as companies shift to more expensive producers, like Taiwan, and pay more for the same products. Supply chain reorientation is exactly what the president is encouraging — Trump has suggested on Twitter that importers should pivot to countries other than China if they want to dodge the tariffs.

“The Tariffs can be completely avoided if you buy from a non-Tariffed Country, or you buy the product inside the USA (the best idea). That’s Zero Tariffs,” he tweeted on May 13.

Pello’s experience details why shifting to non-tariffed nations might be easier said than done for a small company. Cusick is considering moving production out of China, but such a move would take time and money.

“At that point, it’s a numbers game,” Cusick said. If his manufacturer moves the job to its secondary factory in Taiwan, he must shoulder higher labor costs. Plus, he has an established relationship with his Chinese producer, which he visits during production runs.

Cusick is worried that there would be hiccups to moving that process. “It’s a factory that hasn’t seen my bikes yet,” he said.

Vietnam is another option, but Cusick estimates that finding a new supplier will be a six- to eight-month process. He would have to send the company bike specs, get samples back and visit to make sure standards are up to snuff.

“It takes a long time to get that thing rolling,” Cusick said.

China dominates the American bike business: 96% of imported bicycles with small wheels come from the country, trade data shows. China also produces a large share of bike accessories, including 80% of imported coaster brakes and about 70% of bike signaling equipment. Taiwan, Vietnam and China produce virtually all imported rubber tire tubes.

The cycling industry’s reliance on China is not unique. China dominates entire import product categories, including clock and watch batteries, women’s clothing items and footwear components. Practically all imported photograph albums come from China, and most toys are made there.

Many of those items have yet to be hit with tariffs but are in line if Trump goes through with his threat to tax nearly all Chinese goods. The final list is much more consumer facing than the products that have been hit up to this point. Goldman Sachs analysts think that July is the earliest that round would take effect.

Trump indicated on Monday that added tariffs were still in the pipeline.

“We’re not ready to make a deal,” he said, speaking in Japan. “And we’re taking in tens of billions of dollars of tariffs, and that number could go up very, very substantially, very easily.”

If companies selling consumer wares face higher tariffs and cannot pivot out of China to avoid the costs, customers could pay the bill. Walmart recently warned that shoppers would see higher prices on furniture, clothing and accessories because of the duties on Chinese imports. Target, Macy’s and Wayfair have also indicated that prices could rise.

But bigger price tags might mean lower demand. In a few categories of already affected consumer products — like household furniture — prices increased markedly after an early round of tariffs was instituted last year. A sharp decline in sales quickly followed, based on an analysis by Laura Rosner, a partner at MacroPolicy Perspectives.

“Even in a strong economy, the firms that have raised prices have not seen stable demand,” Rosner said. “In a world of limited pricing power, more gets absorbed in margin.”

Advertising

If big companies manage to rework their supplier networks and dodge tariffs as their smaller competitors struggle to do so, it could leave the little guys with little ability to raise prices.

“I definitely think there will be a distributional impact of this tariff” in which smaller importers lose more, said Amit Khandelwal, who directs a center on global business at Columbia Business School.

If there is a bright side, it is that small companies are not as heavily involved in the import game as big multinationals. Companies with fewer than 50 employees bring in about 18% of all U.S. imports, based on Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development data. Fewer than 1 in 5 owners said that tariffs would hurt their small business, based on a Bank of America survey from earlier this year.

For Pello, the squeeze is already real. So is the disadvantage that comes with being small.

The company was due for a shipment in mid-November, but its container was repeatedly bumped from boats as larger businesses with more sway rushed to import their products before January, when tariffs were initially scheduled to increase.

“We’re a pebble in the ocean,” Cusick said. “We totally missed Christmas, which is our biggest time of the year.”