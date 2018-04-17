BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder and San Miguel counties have joined the city of Boulder in suing ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy, accusing the giant energy corporations of “reckless actions and damages” in helping to cause global climate change.

The Daily Camera reported Tuesday that nine coastal governments have also filed climate lawsuits against fossil fuel producers, but Boulder’s suit is being called the first of its kind filed by communities in the nation’s interior.

The suit, which the Boulder City Council agreed to pursue earlier this year, alleges the two companies are responsible for “billions of tons of the excess greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.”

A representative of ExxonMobil promptly dismissed the merits of the legal action against the company. Suncor spokeswoman Nicole Fisher said the corporation had not received the lawsuit yet.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/