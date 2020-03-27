Bothell-based Ventec Life Systems and General Motors are going ahead with their plans to start producing 10,000 potentially life-saving ventilators a month for COVID-19 patients despite criticism from President Trump.

The companies announced their decision Friday despite the Trump administration not having committed to funding levels. In a release, they pledged to deliver the first machines next month and ramp up after that to at least 10,000 a month “with the infrastructure and capability to scale much further.’’

“This pandemic is unprecedented and so is the response, with incredible support from GM and their suppliers,’’ Ventec CEO Chris Kiple said in the release. “Healthcare professionals on the front lines deserve the best tools to treat patients and precision critical care ventilators like VOCSN are what is necessary to save lives.’’

The announcement came after Trump on Friday morning lashed out on Twitter at GM and CEO Mary Barra over the ventilators: “As usual with ‘this’ General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators ‘very quickly’. Now they are saying it will only be 6,000 in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke ‘P’.”

A follow-up tweet said that “Invoke P” refered to the Defense Production Act that would force companies to produce needed equipment. The two companies announced their plans to move forward shortly afterward.

The ventilators will be built at GM’s 2.6-million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, which already supports the production of precision electrical components. The companies say they’ve obtained enough of the more than 700 parts to build up to 200,000 machines.

GM will deploy 1,000 of its workers to expand production of the ventilators.

A source who is unauthorized to speak publicly said the companies made the move to proceed despite the Trump administration’s uncertainty over how many units it wanted built. An announcement on the joint effort was to have been made Wednesday night but was delayed.

The New York Times reported on the delay Thursday night, citing White House hesitancy over a potential $1 billion pricetag for the project. The source said the companies expect the federal government to fund at least some of the efforts once it “figures out” how many ventilators will be required.

At that point, the source added, the companies could make more than 10,000 ventilators a month if needed.

Ventec’s VOCSN, approved by the FDA two years ago, is a multi-function ventilator, priced midway between the $5,000 for a typical home-care device and $50,000 for top-end intensive care unit (ICU) hospital models. At 18 pounds with a nine-hour battery, it combines five separate pieces of equipment – a ventilator, oxygen source, cough assist pump, suction unit and medication-delivery nebulizer — into one, making it practical for rapid deployment to remote locales or triage centers.

VOCSN’s combined unit also reduces the number of medical personnel needed to manage patients in more confined emergency spaces. A typical ICU device requires a critical care doctor, respiratory therapist and a nurse to monitor multiple pieces of equipment.

Those familiar with ventilator production and car manufacturing plants say it would be next to impossible for Ventec and GM to deliver 40,000 machines “right away” as Trump’s tweet suggested.

Todd Olson, CEO of Minneapolis-based Twin City Die Castings — supplying about 20 of the parts that Ventec and GM will use — said it will take several weeks before the companies can hit their targeted capacity.

“You can’t go from zero to 10,000 or 20,000 or something like that,” Olson said. “Even General Motors themselves probably couldn’t do it (with cars). It’s going to take a period probably through the summer to ramp up to maximum capacity. But they’ll make a meaningful difference with units out in I think, a month or two.”

Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan professor specializing in entrepreneurship and technology commercialization — who closely follows GM and the automotive industry — said it would take time to reconfigure the automaker’s assembly line to start producing volumes in the tens of thousands.

“GM is used to very high volume assembly but their plants are custom-built to design particular categories of vehicles,” he said. “So, it isn’t like you can just say ‘Close down this assembly line at the Buick plant on Friday and on Monday we’re going to make ventilators, or toaster ovens or refrigerators.”

One scenario had the companies producing up to 20,000 ventilators a month by August. Reaching the 10,000 monthly amount is expected to happen far sooner, possibly by late spring.

“GM is in the position to help build more ventilators because of the remarkable performance of GM and Ventec’s global supply base,” Barra said in the release. “Our joint teams have moved mountains to find real solutions to save lives and fight the pandemic.”

