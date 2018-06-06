BOSTON (AP) — Boston University says it’s pairing with Johnson & Johnson to help fight lung cancer.
School officials announced Wednesday that the company will pay for a new lung center at BU where researchers will work to prevent and cure the disease.
It’s part of a five-year research partnership between BU and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, a development arm of the New Jersey-based health care products company.
Researchers at the center will work with the company to develop new early screening tests and lung cancer treatments.
Federal health officials say lung cancer leads to more deaths in the U.S. than any other type of cancer.
The partnership is among dozens Johnson & Johnson has formed to fight health problems. BU officials say they hope it becomes a model that other companies follow.