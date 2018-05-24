BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A JetBlue flight out of Buffalo struck a bird shortly after takeoff and returned safely to the airport.
JetBlue says Flight 2216 bound for Boston struck a bird shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday. The plane had been in the air for about 10 minutes.
JetBlue says the captain decided to return to the airport “out of an abundance caution.”
The airline says passengers will be accommodated on other flights.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Air slows growth plans, reroutes some planes to balance spending and competitive pressures
- Silicon Valley cities, San Francisco look at a head tax like Seattle’s
- In fight over Bombardier CSeries, Boeing loses friends as well as tariff case
- Keep on trucking: The industry's booming and that's good for Paccar | Jon Talton
- Airbus says Boeing suffered little real damage from A350 and A380 subsidies that WTO has ruled illegal