NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Snap Inc., down $3.03 to $7.76.
The owner of Snapchat gave a lackluster forecast for the fourth quarter.
Twitter Inc., down $2.55 to $49.89.
Elon Musk could cut almost 75% of the social media company’s workforce, according to a report.
CSX Corp., up 46 cents to $27.54.
The railroad’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
SVB Financial Group, down $72.43 to $230.03.
The financial services firm gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Boston Beer Co., up $66.12 to $402.28.
The brewer of Samuel Adams beer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts.
Schlumberger NV, up $4.72 to $50.41.
The world’s largest oilfield services company beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.
American Express Co., down $2.38 to $140.04.
The credit card giant said it is setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover potential losses as the economy continues to deteriorate.
Robert Half International Inc., down $6.83 to $73.01.
The staffing firm’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.