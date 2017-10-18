BOSTON (AP) — Boston is competing against big tech hubs around the United States and Canada as it makes a bid to land Amazon’s new headquarters.
It’s also competing against its immediate neighbors. Numerous Massachusetts cities — along with Rhode Island and southern New Hampshire — are submitting their own pitches to Amazon. All are using proximity to Boston’s tech talent as a major draw.
The Seattle e-commerce company is promising $5 billion of investment and 50,000 jobs in whichever region it chooses to build a second headquarters. Applications are due Thursday.
Amazon asked state and municipal leaders to coordinate just one bid per metropolitan area, but that hasn’t stopped nearby cities from making rival bids.
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says the state’s formal bid will include a compendium of local pitches.