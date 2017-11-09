CARTERET, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey borough has reached a $7 million settlement with the owner of an old metal refinery to clean up contaminated areas at its closed smelter plant.
The settlement between Carteret and U.S. Metals Refining Company requires the company to pay $4.25 million to end further litigation and fund environmental health initiatives in the borough. NJ.com reports the company will also pay an additional $3.15 million during the next decade.
Carteret Mayor Daniel Reiman says the agreement will ensure the borough’s environmental experts can monitor cleanup at the shuttered smelting factory without using taxpayer funds.
The borough previously reached an agreement with U.S. Metals in 2012 to clean possible off-site contamination.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
U.S. Metals said in a statement it is committed to remediating soil in areas impacted by smelter operations.