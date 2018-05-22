ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s top casino says it will take sports bets on the first day state regulators allow it.

The Borgata plans to rename its facility for betting on horse racing as The Race & Sports Book. It also is finalizing plans for a new sports betting facility at the casino.

Borgata President Marcus Glover says his casino is well-positioned for the emerging sports betting market as the only Atlantic City casino with an existing race book.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week struck down a federal ban on sports betting in all but four states, allowing individual states to legalize it if they wish.

New Jersey lawmakers hope to have a law passed and regulations enacted in early June.

Monmouth Park racetrack also plans to offer sports betting as soon as possible.