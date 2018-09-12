NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s “Fear” is spreading quickly.
Woodward’s account of a dysfunctional Trump White House has already sold more than 750,000 copies, Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday, the day after the book arrived in stores.
“Fear” has dominated political headlines since reports about it emerged last week.
The book portrays Trump as an ill-informed and dishonest president and the West Wing staff as trying to minimize the damage. Trump has condemned “Fear” as a “fraud” and some former White House officials who spoke with Woodward have tried to distance themselves from the book.
Since becoming famous in the 1970s for his Watergate reporting, Woodward has written several best-sellers about sitting presidents. “Fear” seems likely to join Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” as a million-selling takedown of Trump.