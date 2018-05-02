JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon says there’s been good cooperation among lawmakers as they try to close the extended legislative session.

He says lawmakers have been trying to resolve technical challenges with two major bills.

One allows for issuance of bonds to pay Alaska’s oil and gas tax credit obligations. The other involves limits on draws from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings. Legislators plan to use earnings to help fill the budget deficit.

The House has been working on Gov. Bill Walker’s bonding bill. If it passes, it would go to the Senate.

House and Senate negotiators plan to meet Wednesday on the permanent fund bill.

State budgets also remain unresolved.

Lawmakers worked past the 90-day, voter-approved session limit in April. The constitutional session limit would be hit in two weeks.