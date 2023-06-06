The longtime president of the Boilermakers union has been ousted by his own executive council, accused of misappropriating union funds.

Newton B. Jones, who has led the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers since his father retired in 2003, was removed last week. The action came after the union’s executive council found he had violated a section of the Boilermaker’s constitution dealing with the misuse of funds.

Jones was ordered to reimburse the union “all of the funds which he misspent as reflected in these charges” and to immediately resign from all of his other positions, including serving as a trustee of all funds in which the union participates.

“The drastic action of removing President Jones immediately and directing other actions is clearly necessary because of the seriousness of these allegations and the harm to our membership,” three executive committee members said Thursday. “This misuse is shocking.”

The action to remove Jones comes as a federal criminal investigation into the Kansas City-based union’s activities is underway, The Kansas City Star has learned. Several sources confirmed that they have been interviewed by the FBI in recent weeks.

The union’s executive committee found that Jones ordered the union to pay his wife, Kateryna, more than $100,000 plus benefits “for apparently no union purpose while she was living in the Ukraine” and spent more than $20,000 in union funds for flights to Ukraine “to visit his wife and to go to the home which he owns in the Ukraine.” Jones and his wife also turned in about $40,000 in receipts for meals in North Carolina — some “quite lavish and expensive” — with no justification for the expenses.

Advertising

Jones, 69, said in an email to The Star late Saturday that “it’s not what it seems” and that he would “touch base” sometime Sunday. That didn’t happen.

The decision signed by the vice presidents on Thursday said Jones has the right under the union’s constitution to appeal the decision to the union’s next national convention. The convention, held every five years, isn’t until July 2026.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers represents about 46,000 workers in the United States and Canada who assemble, install and repair boilers, fit pipes and build power plants and ships. Washington state-based Boilermakers locals have about 2,000 members, primarily maritime industry workers.

Long-standing allegations

The news about Jones’ ouster spread quickly among union members over the weekend, many who have alleged for years that he was treating union funds as his private piggy bank.

“This is a win for the rank-and-file,” said Darrell Manroe, a member of Boilermakers Local 83, based in Kansas City. “He used members’ money for personal gain. And members believe this is the tip of the iceberg.

“He’s been stripped of everything. And this was long overdue.”

Advertising

Manroe, of Grand Junction, Colo., has been a vocal critic of Jones’ leadership and ran against him for president in 2016. He announced Jones’ expulsion during a live session Friday night in a private Facebook group for Boilermakers.

Manroe told The Star that members had been questioning Jones’ handling of union funds for years, but their concerns were ignored.

“As long as I’ve been in the union, there was pretty much a ‘give it up, nothing’s going to get done’ attitude,” he said.

The Star investigated the Boilermakers in 2012, finding that Jones and other executives were living the good life. Jones’ salary and business expenses totaled more than $607,000, which put him above the presidents of the biggest unions in the country. The newspaper also found that several of Jones’ family members and relatives of other officers were earning hefty union salaries as well.

A follow-up story in 2017 found that little had changed. Six-figure salaries were still common for officers and their relatives, as were fine dining, stays in posh hotels and expensive hunting retreats. Cars were still given as parting gifts for retired employees, and hundreds of thousands of dollars continued to be spent on promotional events and videos — all while membership continued its downward spiral and the union’s pension fund struggled to stay afloat. And federal authorities, including the U.S. Department of Labor, had investigated the $28 million Boilermaker Vacation Plan and one of its local lodges.

The union’s most recent annual report, filed with the Labor Department for the period ending June 30, shows that Jones’ salary and disbursements for official business totaled $656,179.

Advertising

Some of his relatives remain on the payroll, including his wife, who as “special assistant to the international president” received salary and disbursements of $210,369. Jones’ son, Cullen, made $115,422 as film project coordinator. And Jones’ daughter, Shea, received $113,590 as a graphic artist.

Union expenses included a $50,000 donation to the Irish Red Cross in Dublin and two $26,000 donations to the World Central Kitchen in Washington, D.C., for “Ukrainian humanitarian aid.” The union also spent $8,522 at DaVinci’s Ristorante on Marco Island in Florida and $63,048 for transportation to a labor conference in Italy. Other reported expenses: $6,489 at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Kansas City and a $36,000 deposit to Paul Nelson Farm, a renowned hunting lodge and corporate retreat center in Gettysburg, S.D.

Charges against Jones

The first charge against Jones involved compensation to his wife, Kateryna “Kate” Jones. According to the decision, she was living in Ukraine and did not have a Social Security number or tax identification. Once she got a Social Security number, it said, Jones directed the union to retroactively pay her for about two years while she was living in Ukraine.

“There is no evidence she performed any work or did anything that would benefit the membership of the IBB,” it said. The union paid her $106,137.62, the document said, and also was liable for “very substantial benefits,” taxes and other costs.

The second charge, according to the document, was related to about $40,000 in expenses for restaurants and meals in North Carolina, where Jones lives. The receipts included meals for Jones’ wife after she moved to North Carolina.

No attempt was made at Jones’ hearing to justify the expenses, which spanned about five years, the document said.

Sponsored

“There is no legitimate reason and legitimate use of Union funds to pay for meals while living at home at the Union’s expense,” it said. “This is just an abuse of members’ money and is wrong.”

A third charge was regarding flights to Ukraine by Jones and his wife that cost nearly $21,000, the document said.

“Again, there could be no conceivable use of Union funds for President Jones to fly to the Ukraine to visit his wife and to go to the home which he owns in the Ukraine,” it said. “We have no work in the Ukraine and no business there. This is a plain misuse of IBB funds.”

Lawrence McManamon, the only eligible international vice president who didn’t sign the decision, received $487,205 in salary and disbursements for official business in the fiscal year ending June 30. He has two children who work for union affiliates and is a trustee on the national pension and annuity funds.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

Tom Baca, who signed the decision to remove Jones, also has had family members on the union payroll, according to the annual report. His son, John Baca, earned $248,156 in salary and allowances as a marketing manager for the union, the document says. And Tom Baca’s wife, Heather, made $81,194 in salary and other disbursements as an administrative secretary.