Boeing flew at least eight 787 aircraft out of its North Charleston factory and suspended operations at the assembly plant as part of a mandatory evacuation order.

If it can fly, it can evacuate.

Boeing flew at least eight of its 787 aircraft out of its South Carolina factory to Everett on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm expected to strike the Carolinas later this week.

The Dreamliners escaped potential damage by flying cross-country to Paine Field, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.com. The exodus included two 787-9s destined for Hainan Airlines and a 787-10 for United Continental Holdings, the first U.S. customer for the largest model of the widebody aircraft, which lists for $325.8 million.

More 787’s seeking shelter from Hurricane Florence are on their way to Washington, including the first 787-10 for United.

Boeing suspended operations at its North Charleston, S.C. assembly plant Tuesday morning as part of a mandatory evacuation order for coastal areas. The workers who prepared the jets for their trek were among the last to leave, according to a company message to employees.

Florence grew larger Tuesday with 130-mph winds. Landfall is expected late Thursday or early Friday near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

The storm comes amid a production bottleneck for Boeing that’s left undelivered 787s stacking up at the plant and in Everett due to supplier issues. The company delivered only eight of the carbon-composite jets in July and August, down from its target of 12 per month.