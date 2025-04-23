(Bloomberg) — Boeing Co. reported first-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street’s estimates, giving the embattled planemaker a greater degree of stability to navigate dislocations in global trade that have complicated exports.

The planemaker used $2.3 billion in free cash in the three months ended March 31 as it ramped up jet production, Boeing said in a statement Wednesday. That’s better than the $3.4 billion withdrawal that analysts had predicted, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The adjusted loss per share of 49 cents was the smallest in more than a year.

Boeing shares jumped 4.6% in premarket US trading. Through Tuesday, the stock had fallen 8.2% this year, tracking the drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Calling 2025 “our turnaround year,” Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said the company is on track to raise output of its cash-cow 737 Max jetliner over the next few months to the 38-jet monthly cap imposed by US regulators. The company will then seek permission to go to 42 units “later this year,” a move that would help generate cash that’s been depleted by a recent strike and manufacturing crises.

At the same time, Boeing remains susceptible to the fallout from President Donald Trump’s tariff, which have halted aircraft deliveries to China, the world’s second-biggest aviation market after the US. Ortberg previously warned that suppliers also risk getting caught up in the trade hostilities, potentially driving up costs and leading to delays in aircraft production.

“While we are closely watching the developments in global trade, our strong start to the year combined with the demand for airplanes and our half trillion-dollar backlog for our products and services gives us the flexibility we need to navigate this environment,” Ortberg said in a message to employees.

Advertising

Boeing said that the results “reflect only tariffs enacted as of March 31.”

Boeing, which last earned a profit in mid-2021, is coming off one of the worst years in its century-long history. The company endured a lengthy strike by employees late last year, following months of production turmoil and a senior management shakeup in the wake of a near-catastrophic accident at the start of 2024.

Boeing’s commercial and defense divisions both showed improvements, with the defense unit posting a $155 million operating profit and 2.5% margin. Boeing’s plane division narrowed its operating loss to $537 million.

“This is an excellent result for the company,” said Scott Mikus, an analyst with Melius Research. “If you’re an investor, you’re pretty happy with this print.”

Still, shares could fluctuate depending on what executives say on a call later today with analysts about the fallout from tariffs, Boeing’s halted jet deliveries to China and plans to raise 737 production rates, Mikus said.

Ortberg said that Boeing managed to reduce so-called traveled work, an industry term describing factory production that’s out of sequence. The company is also moving ahead with certification of its 737-7, 737-10 and 777-9 aircraft, though the CEO provided no definitive timeline on when the models would enter commercial service.

Advertising

Overall, Boeing is building higher quality planes and delivering them with “more predictability,” the CEO said. The CEO reiterated that Boeing is still poised to raise output of the 787 Dreamliner to a seven-jet monthly pace this year if its factory remains stable.

Still, Boeing is being buffeted as the largest US exporter as Trump’s constantly shifting trade policies send shocks through the US economy. Chinese carriers have suspended delivery of aircraft, Bloomberg News reported last week, after jet prices more than doubled when Beijing imposed a 125% to tariff in response to even higher levies from Washington.

On Tuesday, Trump signaled that he may be backing down from his tough tariff stance on Beijing amid market volatility, saying that tariffs will drop if the two countries can reach a deal.

Also on Tuesday, Boeing announced the sale of its flight navigation unit and other digital assets to Thoma Bravo for $10.6 billion in cash, marking Ortberg’s first major portfolio adjustment that gives the company a solid cash infusion.

(Updates with analyst comment)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.