Boeing has joined the list of employers who will cover employees’ expenses for travel for medical procedures, including abortion.

“Boeing historically has paid travel costs for certain medical services that require travel to ensure consistent access,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “Going forward, Boeing will pay reasonable travel costs if a covered medical service is unavailable within 100 miles of a covered patient’s address, as permitted by applicable laws.”

Boeing told its employees on Tuesday. The announcement comes just a few days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly a half-century. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Several of Washington’s largest employers, including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, T-Mobile and Alaska Airlines have also announced they will cover or reimburse employees for travel for medical procedures.

Boeing, which recently moved its corporate headquarters to Washington, D.C., from Chicago, has about 140,000 employees in the U.S. and abroad. It has U.S. offices in Alabama, Arizona, California, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.