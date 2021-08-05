Boeing is spinning off its HorizonX ventures capital unit, along with stakes in about 40 portfolio companies, as the planemaker shrinks its infrastructure for a post-COVID-19 world.

The Chicago-based planemaker dissolved an internal-investing unit, known as NeXt, last fall as it pared spending and retreated from several ambitious forays launched late last decade before the 737 MAX grounding and coronavirus pandemic drained more than $30 billion in cash.

The company had formed HorizonX in 2017, back when it was flush, to invest in early-stage companies or those with transformative aerospace technologies. The portfolio holdings include Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson’s space company.

Boeing is also transferring the team overseeing its investments to a new venture fund launched by AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in aerospace and defense deals, the companies said in a statement.

Kevin McAllister, who was fired as CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes during the extended grounding of the 737 MAX in 2019, is co-head of AEI’s portfolio strategy.

The aviation titan will remain an anchor investor for the new fund, known as AEI HorizonX, along with a follow-up fund planned for next year.