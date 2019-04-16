Boeing should strip Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg of his chairman’s role and appoint an independent director to lead its board in the aftermath of two fatal plane crashes, two leading shareholder-advisory firms said.

Investors would benefit from stepped-up board oversight as Boeing faces criminal and Congressional investigations and searches for answers as to how it designed software linked to the fatal accidents for its 737 MAX, Institutional Shareholder Services said Tuesday.

Concerns about Boeing’s development of the plane “are serious enough to suggest that shareholders would benefit from the most robust form of independent board oversight, in the form of an independent board chair,” ISS said.

The ISS report and a similar recommendation from Glass Lewis add to pressure on Muilenburg as he seeks to lead Boeing through one of the biggest crises in its almost 103-year history. Company engineers are still finishing work on a software update for a stall-prevention system linked to a Lion Air crash in October off the coast of Indonesia, and the fatal dive of an Ethiopian Airlines plane near Addis Ababa last month. The disasters killed a total of 346 people.

Glass Lewis singled out the Boeing board’s audit committee for not taking “a more proactive role in identifying the risks associated with the 737 MAX 8 aircraft.” The advisory firm recommended that Boeing shareholders vote to remove Lawrence Kellner, the committee’s chairman, from the board. Kellner is a former CEO of Continental Airlines.

The accidents, loss of lives and damage to Boeing’s reputation “indicate a potential lapse in the board’s oversight of risk management,” Glass Lewis said in the report.

